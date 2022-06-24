Ambulance paramedic followed protocol: HRPB director

IPOH: The paramedic involved in the alleged negligence during an ambulance response from Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here, for failing to perform a CPR procedure to save the life of a man who had a heart attack, had complied with the guidelines set.

HRPB director Dr Megat Iskandar Megat Abdul Hamid said the health worker(s) complied with the guidelines as set out in the Pre-Hospital Patient Handling Guidelines and Perak State Pre-Hospital Patient Handling Protocol (Perak State Pre-Hospital Service Operation Policy, 2014 edition).

“For (general) information, the HRPB Medical Emergency Coordination Centre (MECC) team activated the Ambulance Response Team (PRA) after receiving a call from the public regarding a medical incident that occurred at Jalan Sultan Nazrin Shah here.

“The health personnel involved conducted a clinical examination and confirmed that the victim had died. In this regard, the MECC informed police for further action,“ he said in a statement today.

Last Wednesday, a news portal (Codeblue) report entitled 'Ipoh Teacher Dies In Ambulance Response that Allegedly Skipped CPR' reported medical negligence by the HRPB ambulance service for failing to perform life-saving procedures (CPR or AED defibrillator device for electrical jolts) on the 43-year-old patient who suffered a heart attack on April 13.

Dr Megat Iskandar said the next-of-kin of the victim can contact the HRPB or the Perak State Health Department for more information regarding the case.-Bernama