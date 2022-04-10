AME Elite targets RM1.5b GDV for i-TechValley at SILC in Johor

PETALING JAYA: Industrial space solutions provider AME Elite Consortium Bhd aims to reach RM1.5 billion gross development value (GDV) for its newly -launched i-TechValley at Southern Industrial and Logistics Clusters (SILC) Phase 3, Johor.

Developed by the group’s wholly owned subsidiaries Pentagon Land Sdn Bhd and Greenhill SILC Sdn Bhd, the 170-acre industrial park will feature properties from standard units of one acre and three acres to larger fit-for-purpose buildings that are tailored to customers’ requirements.

Prior to its launch today, i-TechValley at SILC has already garnered initial investments from notable multinational corporations and domestic companies, including two US-based pharmaceutical giants.

AME Elite Consortium group managing director Kelvin Lee Chai said as a full-fledged industrial space solutions provider encompassing consultation, design and construction, AME is able to incorporate sustainable designs and features for customers to optimise energy efficiency and still achieve high operational functionality.

“We are confident that i-TechValley at SILC will follow the footsteps of our i-Park@Indahpura and i-Park@Senai Airport City, which have attracted FDI from all across the globe – from China, Singapore, Australia and Japan, to UK, USA, Netherlands, France, Germany, Denmark and Switzerland. We envision i-TechValley at SILC to be a game-changer that sets new benchmark in the industrial park landscape and are buoyant that this new industrial park would continue our legacy of excellence.”

i-TechValley at SILC is located in the established economic zone of Iskandar Puteri with close proximity to Singapore.

The park will be supported by key infrastructure such as high-speed broadband and end-to-end solar photovoltaic solutions, as well as 24-hour security systems. i-TechValley will allocate 2.98 acres to build and manage workers’ dormitories of more than 2,600 beds, with space allocations in compliance with the Labour Department’s requirements.

To date, AME has developed and is managing five industrial parks in Johor, with the largest being the 205.2-acre i-Park@Indahpura and 195.0-acre i-Park@Senai Airport City. Other industrial parks include the 12.3-acre i-Park@SILC and 7.6-acre District 6@SILC.

The group’s i-Park@SILC, i-Park@Indahpura and i-Park@Senai Airport City have garnered major investments from multinational and local corporations across various sectors, including precision engineering, pharmaceutical manufacturing, trading, warehouse/storage, electrical and electronics manufacturing, research and development and assemblies.