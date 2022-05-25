Amended Act 716 for better wildlife protection expected to be effective July 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The amended Wildlife Conservation Act 2020 (Act 716) which, among the provisions, raises the maximum fine to RM1 million from RM500,000 for offenders is expected to take affect from this July.

Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director-general, Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim(pix) said the act would be enforced after it was passed by the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.

He said besides the increased maximum fine, the amendments would also see the maximum jail term increased to 15 years from 10 for offenders under this Act.

“With the higher penalties, hopefully, wildlife conservation is better assured and the animals more protected in view of their declining population due to poaching.

“We hope that the amended Act could also better educate the public to be more caring towards wildlife and on the need to protect it,” he said at a news conference after attending the Malaysian Zoological Parks and Aquaria (MAZPA) 25th anniversary celebration, here, today.

The Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed by the Dewan Negara on Dec 21, 2021 to enhance the effectiveness of the Act.

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources had previously stated that there was a new provision to enable action to be taken against individuals advertising online, the sale of wildlife, and collecting fees for activities in the forest reserves and wildlife conservation areas.-Bernama