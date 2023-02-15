Amendment to Printing of Qu’ranic Texts tabled for first reading in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The first reading of the Printing of Qur’anic Texts (Amendment) Bill 2023 which seeks among others, a heavier penalty and prison sentence for offences relating to the printing or publication of Quran texts not approved by the Quran Printing, Control, and Licensing Board (LPPPQ) was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill is aimed to amend the Printing of Qur’anic Texts Act 1986, by increasing the maximum penalty of RM10,000 to RM50,000 and increasing the maximum prison sentence from three years to five years.

The proposed bill was also to increase the penalty for the offence of printing or publishing a Quran text that is different from the verses of the Quran as approved by the LPPPQ, which if convicted, will provide a fine not exceeding RM50,000 instead of RM20,000 as before.

In addition, the bill also seeks to allow the court to issue an order of forfeiture of a Quranic text or material that does not follow the manuscripts that have been approved by LPPPQ.

The bill also includes a new section aimed at empowering LPPPQ to issue guidelines or instructions as it deems appropriate to regulate the printing, import, publication, sale, distribution, disposal, translation or interpretation of Quranic texts or materials.

The new provision will also allow LPPPQ to impose financial penalties for any non-compliance of guidelines or directives issued by the board.

The bill was presented by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and the second and third readings will be tabled during this Dewan Rakyat sitting. -Bernama