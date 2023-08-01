Amendments to PwD act to be finalised by June: Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR: The amendments to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Act 2008 are expected to be finalised by this June, focusing on empowerment and enforcement to safeguard the rights of the group.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix), said that the amendments were necessary because many felt the current law was weak or toothless.

She said for example, at shopping complexes, there are special parking spaces provided for PwD, however, there is no proper enforcement to ensure that the spaces are not being used by other people (able-bodied).

“The ministry is discussing that there should be an enforcement aspect in the amendments. We need a stronger law,” she told reporters after flagging off the 27th Annual Charity Walk-Jog-Wheel-A-Thon at the Dataran Merdeka, today.

Also present was OKU Sentral president, Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi.

Meanwhile, in her speech, Nancy said that the ministry hopes to increase PwD registration, for better planning of impactful programmes and initiatives.

She said that up until December last year, there are 633,653 registered PwDs nationwide.

Nancy also called on all participants at today's event to support her ministry in raising awareness, and encouraging all persons with disabilities to register.

According to the Spastic Children's Association of Selangor and Federal Territory, a total of 1,580 people, including 200 PwDs, participated in today's event, which was held for the 27th time after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.-Bernama