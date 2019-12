KUALA LUMPUR: For almost two years now, the conflict between the United States and China has dominated the trade scene bringing about disruption in the global value chain, economies and uncertainties in the financial markets, including Malaysia.

In 2019, while slapping each other with tariffs worth billions of dollars, the highlight of the trade spat between these two economic giants was undoubtedly the allegation of spying levelled against the Chinese technology giant, Huawei and subsequent boycott.

Malaysia took a stand to continue using Huawei’s technology.

Although both countries are taking steps to de-escalate the trade tension and a positive outcome is expected to ease the situation for Washington and Beijing, an absolute solution seems far-fetched for now.

Extreme protectionism is bad for trade whether through tariff or non-tariff barriers (NTBs).

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had said that globally, the trade policy uncertainty index is rising sharply, having been stable at low levels for about 20 years, amid the US-China trade spat.

“Based on our estimates, the increase in trade uncertainty observed in the first quarter of 2019 could be enough to reduce global growth by up to 0.75 percentage point in 2019,” it said.

Closer to home, the struggle to eliminate NTBs remains a major challenge in Asean, the 10-member countries trade pact of 650 million population.

A study by Asian Trade Centre entitled, “NTBs in Asean and their elimination from a business perspective” noted that failure to effectively address the increase of unjustified, difficult and costly trade issues undermines the progress towards the Asean Economic Community’s Blueprint 2025 goals and objectives.

There are about 6,000 NTBs in Asean affecting industries across the board.

For Asean to bring about highly integrated and cohesive economy, it needs to address this “unilateral” issue, which calls for equal commitment and participation of the Asean economies.

Such a stand is also needed for the region when dealing with other bigger economies in the global stage.

“If you want to be listened (to), you must be very powerful, strong or very rich, otherwise, nobody listens to you. If we function as a regional organisation, as Asean, then we have more people to argue in our favour in these forums and when we have more people, we can attend all the meetings and express our views.

“But if you go alone, if Thailand goes alone, it will not be as strong as 10 Asean countries,” Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said during a dialogue session at the Asean Business and Investment Summit held in conjunction with the 35th Asean Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, last month.

Besides Asean and several bilateral trade deals and economic cooperation, Malaysia is also part of two mega-trade deals that could change the face of global trading moving forward, namely the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

The CPTPP is a trade agreement between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. The 11 countries represent 13.4% of the global gross domestic product (GDP).

Malaysia would make the final decision on whether to ratify the CPTPP or otherwise.

The agreement came into force with eight out of 11 countries having ratified the trade deal, namely Mexico, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, Vietnam and Chile.

In July, Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Dr Ong Kian Ming said more time is needed to assess the clauses as the CPTPP is a complex and comprehensive agreement.

“The commitments agreed under the CPTPP have a significant impact on some of the current laws, policies and regulations including those under the jurisdiction of the state governments.

“It is the government’s responsibility that every Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed by the Malaysian government emphasises free and fair trade, in line with the government’s aspiration in implementing national development policies for economic benefits that can be distributed to target groups.”

Among these challenges and chaos, the RCEP, a multilateral trading agreement that covers a third of the world’s GDP, brought about some cheers, minus India.

It was originally a 16-nation trade pact when it was mooted in 2012.

All the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) member states and five of its major trading partners - Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea - are ready to sign the deal in 2020.

India pulled the plug at the eleventh hour as New Delhi was worried about potential economic shocks.

IHS Markit Asia Pacific chief economist Rajiv Biswas said political parties and industry groups there have been concerned particularly on the potential impact of largely removing tariff barriers for trade with China as unlike Asean, India does not have a bilateral FTA in place with Beijing.

“India feared that many domestic industry sectors would not be able to compete effectively with Chinese manufactures,” he had said.

As the 18th largest trading nation, trade deals and access to more markets is crucial for Malaysia’s economic growth and prosperity, therefore the progress in RCEP is major boost, albeit widespread protectionism be it through tariff or non-tariff measures. — Bernama