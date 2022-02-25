AMIM: Reopen international borders to speed up recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: Reopening Malaysia's borders without the quarantine period will support and accelerate Malaysia's economic recovery, especially for the local marine industries, said the Association of Marine Industries of Malaysia (AMIM).

AMIM president Soo Jee Main said from March 2020 to January 2022, one of AMIM’s members recorded cancellations of projects involving more than 70 ship repair work orders worth RM200 million.

“This is because the continued border and entry restrictions imposed since the beginning of the pandemic period made it difficult for our international clients and foreign technical experts to continue their business with us,” he said in a statement.

Soo emphasised that the ship repair segment, which is part of Malaysia’s maritime services industry, is heavily dependent on international clients and/or foreign technical experts from countries such as South Korea, the United Kingdom, Norway, Greece, Singapore, Japan and Germany.

A delay in the reopening of borders will result in more lost opportunities as international clients will opt for shipyards in countries with more relaxed border restrictions.

Therefore, reopening the border will ensure the return of much-needed businesses for the maritime industry and firmly support its recovery as well as its sustainability, he added.-Bernama