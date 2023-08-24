Aminuddin: New Exco line-up agreed on by PH, BN

KUALA PILAH: The appointment of the 10 Negeri Sembilan executive council (exco) members today is the result of an agreement and discussion between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) from the grassroots to the parties’ leadership levels.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said he was optimistic that the leadership would do their best in the administration of the state, thus ensuring the success of Negeri Sembilan’s unity agenda and aspirations.

“We have a good composition which includes new and old faces....and for the first time in our state administration we have (Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias) as a senior member.

“The portfolios have been arranged according to their seniority, capability and ability of the council members comprising assemblymen from the Unity Government coalition parties of whom six are new and four are old faces,” he told reporters after the swearing-in, oath and appointment letter handover ceremony for the new exco at Istana Besar Seri Menanti today.

Aminuddin expressed hope that all the council members will bring changes, drive the development of the state, and that those with experience and have served as exco members before would help the newly appointed councillors to enable them to govern and manage the state well.

Aminuddin, who is also the Sikamat assemblyman, said the appointment of three female exco members shows that women are not marginalised by the state government.

Meanwhile, Pertang assemblyman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias ​​said the decision on the exco line-up was agreed upon collectively by all parties for the sake of the Unity Government’s stability and to strengthen the administration under Aminuddin’s leadership in Negeri Sembilan.

“The decision was taken after taking into account various aspects and we agreed on the breakdown BN (four), DAP (four) and two for PKR,“ he said.

The State Umno Liaison chairman said BN and PH as a Unity Government team, will drive the administration of Negeri Sembilan and will work harder for the well-being of the people.

“We will ensure that all development agendas, work on infrastructure facilities will be implemented immediately as pledged in the manifesto,“ he said while adding that his appointment as senior exco was a recognition for BN. -Bernama