AmInvest launches 6th sustainable responsible investment fund

KUALA LUMPUR: AmInvest has launched the sixth sustainable responsible investment (SRI) fund, the Sustainable Outcomes Global Equity Fund, to cater to the growing interest of investors seeking environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment themes.

It said investors will be able to gain exposure to high quality companies across the world targeting positive sustainable outcomes and reap potential financial returns.

“The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing predominantly in Columbia Threadneedle (Lux) Sustainable Outcomes Global Equity (target fund).

“The target fund’s investment portfolio will focus on eight sustainable themes based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which encompass a range of social and environmental outcomes,” it said in a statement on Nov 23.

The fund’s base currency is US dollar. It is being offered for subscription to sophisticated investors in US dollar, ringgit (RM) and in ringgit-hedged classes at the initial offer prices of US$1 and RM1 per unit, respectively, during the initial offer period until Dec 13, 2022.

AmBank group CDO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said the target fund’s investment philosophy draws on the United Nations SDGs, a framework that aims to catalyse the delivery of key sustainable development needs globally.

“We believe investments based on these themes such as poverty, inequalities and climate change can deliver not just meaningful impact for investors but solid financial returns,” he said.

Meanwhile, AmFunds Management Bhd CEO Goh Wee Peng said companies that seek solutions to meet these changing demands will enjoy superior growth, returns and wider competitive moats in the long term.

She also said that strong and improving ESG credentials are a key component of the quality of a company and its management.

“These companies are handpicked for their strong and sustainable competitive advantage to consistently deliver potential high returns on capital,” she added. - Bernama