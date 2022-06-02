AmInvest launches new fund to capture consumer demand

PETALING JAYA: AmInvest has launched its New China Sectors Index Fund for investors to ride on the potential growth of consumer and consumer-related sectors in China due to the country‘s rising local purchasing power.

The fund will feed into the ICBC CSOP S&P New China Sectors ETF, which tracks the performance of the S&P New China Sectors (A-shares Capped) Index.

Commenting on the launch, AmInvestment Bank Bhd CEO Tracy Chen Wee Keng said the fund is timely as it is positioned to capture potential new growth sectors of China, which has transitioned from an investment-led to consumption-led growth model.

“Whilst China’s traditional sectors such as energy, materials and industrials have shown signs of a slowdown in growth, new sectors such as consumer, communications, healthcare and technology are driven by the continued growth of consumer demand,” she said in a statement today.

AmFunds Management Bhd chief executive Goh Wee Peng added that demographics and consumer trends will continue to shape China’s consumer landscape for the next decade of growth.

Several underlying factors support consumer growth in China. Over the past seven years, the country’s annual growth rate of disposable income per capita, driven primarily by the rise of the middle class, has exceeded 8%.

Singles’ Day, the world’s biggest online shopping event in November last year, garnered outstanding total spending of 965.1 billion yuan (RM629.4 billion) despite the slowdown in China. Additionally, shifting patterns in consumer spending in China’s ageing society have also supported demand-driven sectors, including insurance, medical care and fitness.

The fund’s base currency is Hong Kong dollar. It is offered for subscription to investors in HK dollar and ringgit and ringgit-hedged classes at an initial offer price of HK$1 and RM1 per unit during the initial offer period ending on June 20, 2022.