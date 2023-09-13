Amirudin: Bolster public-private partnership to expedite infrastructure development under 12MP MTR

KUALA LUMPUR: The partnership between the federal and state governments with the private sector needs to be strengthened beyond privatisation in an effort to expedite national infrastructure development initiatives under the 12th Malaysia Plan 2021-2025 Mid-Term Review (12MP MTR), Gombak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said.

Amirudin, who is also the Selangor Menteri Besar, said the time has come for the country’s infrastructure projects not to solely rely on government development but to be combined and integrated with comprehensive efforts by the private sector or companies.

He said this is to ensure that development, especially in the country’s major infrastructure aspects such as ports, highways and so on, is integrated with private sector initiatives, not just in the form of privatisation but through joint ventures with government planning.

“The government develops new cities, designs new industrial areas and creates new village areas and these efforts should be integrated with private sector initiatives whose fundings are also pooled with federal or state funds as well as other private funds,” he said during the debate on the 12MP MTR motion in the Dewan Rakyat today.

On Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the government had increased the spending ceiling amounting to RM15 billion under the 12MP MTR, thus, bringing the total allocation to RM415 billion.

Anwar said the additional allocation would fulfil the need to fund priority areas of the people in addition to improving the quality of management and retargeting subsidies to meet the basic needs of the people. -Bernama