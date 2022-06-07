Amirudin: Let JPP decides on Gombak PKR branch election result

SHAH ALAM: Doubts on the result of the PKR Gombak branch chief election held recently should be referred to PKR Party Election Committee (JPP) for verification, said Selangor PKR leadership council chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari(pix).

Amirudin who is the incumbent head of Gombak branch said the allegation that his opponent Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak won the branch should be decided by JPP.

“It is also not fair for me to say that the matter is technically correct or not. Let the JPP verify it. Let them show the evidence. Do not try to prove with propaganda,” he told the media after the launching of Selangor Public Health Advisory Council (SelPHAC) here today.

Amirudin defended his Gombak branch chief post when he obtained 1,858 votes to defeat the political secretary of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who received 1,215 votes.

Commenting on the protests of Otai Reformis 1998 which alleged the state government was clearing the Kuala Langat Forest Reserve (HSKL) to develop the planting of corn for chicken feed, Amirudin said the site is a land-use rights area.

“The one we open (for corn cultivation) is in the Bukit Cheeding area, Kuala Langat. There is no issue of degazetting and they need to check the issue before attacking, ” he said.

Yesterday, a portal reported that Otai Reformis 1998 secretary Abdul Razak Ismail objected to the state government’s proposal to clear the HSKL area to develop maize cultivation.-Bernama