Amirudin pays courtesy call on PM

SHAH ALAM: State development, flood mitigation and road maintenance were some of the matters discussed by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari during his courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the latter’s office in Putrajaya today.

Amirudin, in his post on his official Instagram, said his courtesy call to the prime minister was to inform the latter of the aspirations of the Selangor people for better cooperation between the state and the federal governments.

During the meeting, Amiruddin said he also informed Anwar of Selangor’s achievements in 2022 which included its revenue collection of RM2,532.86 million, exceeding the target of RM2,050 million.

In expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister for providing him with important inputs for Selangor’s development, Amiruddin said he also invited Anwar to come to Selangor for an official visit.-Bernama