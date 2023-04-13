Amirudin: PH-BN seat distribution expected to be 80 to 90% completed by end-April

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) expects the seat distribution process between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) will be 80 to 90 per cent completed by the end of this month, in preparation for the upcoming state elections.

Amirudin who is also the Selangor PH chairman said discussions with BN are ongoing and his side still needs time to report and present it to the central PH for a decision.

“Discussions on seat distribution will continue until the nomination day, but we have set a timeframe to ensure that 80 to 90 per cent are completed by the end of April.

“We hope it will be achieved, but even if it is not achieved, we will continue the discussion because the important thing is our strategy (to face the state elections),” he told the media after attending the #KitaSelangor Aidilfitri special incentive to the mosque managements and religious teachers in the state here today.

According to him, BN, which is now part of the Unity Government in Selangor has started to move together with PH as a team, especially in preparation for the Unity Government National Convention which will take place on May 14.

The current composition of the seats in the Selangor State Assembly consists of PKR (19), DAP (15), and Amanah (six). Meanwhile, BN has five seats, followed by Bersatu (four), Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Pejuang two seats each while PAS, Warisan and Independent have one seat each. -Bernama