Amirudin: Selangor to consult JAIS on Bon Odori festival

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will consult the state Islamic religious department (JAIS) on the Bon Odori dance, which was claimed to contain elements of other religions, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari(pix).

He said the state government would also liaise with the Japanese Embassy and researchers on the matter, to gather detailed information on the Bon Odori Festival.

Amirudin said the Selangor government had never received any advice or views on the festival and had always considered it a cultural event.

“We noticed that the ban on participating in the festival came a few days ago through Wikipedia. But, before this, there was no issue about the festival,” he told reporters after launching the Selangor Public Health Advisory Council (SELPHAC) today.

Amirudin was commenting on a statement by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad, who advised Muslims to avoid the Bon Odori Festival to be held at the Shah Alam Sports Complex on July 16 as the festival contains elements of other religions.

Yesterday, Idris said a study conducted by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) found that the festival does have religious elements.-Bernama