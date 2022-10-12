Amirudin welcomes unity government cabinet line-up

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) has lauded the unity government cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said although only two ministers and one deputy minister from Selangor PH were selected, he believed in the wisdom of the Prime Minister in making the choices.

“It must be remembered that this unity government was formed by various groups following the non-existence of one single group that can independently form a government.

“Compromises in designating ministerial and deputy ministerial candidates must be taken into account,” he said when asked to comment on the cabinet line-up.

Amirudin said this after the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Worldwide Holdings Berhad and Dynac Sdn Bhd here today.

The Selangor Menteri Besar said despite only two MPs from Selangor being appointed as ministers, both of them were placed to lead ministries that are important to the country.

“Mat Sabu (Mohamad Sabu) is the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, which is crucial and Rafizi (Mohd Rafizi Ramli) is now the Economic Minister, a ministry that covers everything in this country.

“So it is not about the numbers, it is about the quality,” he said.

According to him, several ministers and deputy ministers appointed are also active in Selangor.

“Saraswathy Kandasamy (Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister) contested in Tapah, Perak but she is actually very active in Selangor, also Adam Adli Abdul Halim (Deputy Youth and Sports Minister) and Fadhlina Sidek (Education Minister) who is also based in Selangor even though now an MP in Penang,” he added.-Bernama