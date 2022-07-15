AMK to focus on GE15: Adam Adli

SHAH ALAM: Newly-elected PKR youth wing, Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Adam Adli Abd Halim(pix) viewed his victory as a heavy responsibility that needed his utmost attention and care.

The former student activist said in his maiden speech as the youth wing leader at the 2022 AMK National Congress here today that although it was not an easy task, he was confident and believed in the support of his comrades at every level.

He said the focus now would shift to the wing’s ability to bring together support from the youth to boost PKR and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to emerge victorious at the upcoming 15th General Election.

Adam and lawyer Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim who banded together in a coalition dubbed Seangkatan were chosen and chief and deputy chief, along with 20 executive committee members for the 2022-2025 term.

Meanwhile, newly-elected PKR Women’s chief Senator Fadhlina Sidek said that the women’s wing must carry on and continue to work as a team and set aside their differences.

In her maiden speech at the closing of the PKR Women’s Congress today, she also expressed her thanks and congratulations to all winning candidates.

“Those who have worked together with me previously, I congratulate you for your support. Congratulations also to those who have shown such big hearts during this election. Accept the best team for the wing for the next three years,” she added.-Bernama