Ammar makes money from selling firewood

KUALA LUMPUR: ”The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.” This saying holds true for Mohamad Ammar Sobri, who started small, but achieved big through hard work, grit and determination in the face of challenges.

Mohamad Ammar, who is the owner of Unggun By the Shepherd, said his first foray in the firewood business as a supplementary income has yielded positive results.

Sharing a life lesson, the entrepreneur who was born and bred in Kepala Batas, Penang said he started using firewood in place of charcoal for his 'kambing golek' (grilled lamb) business since early 2021.

Initially, he was only selling firewood to sustain his ‘kambing golek’ business which was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In fact, selling firewood has never crossed my mind. Prior to this, I used charcoal for roast beef but since then, I have changed to firewood. I was preparing my smoked beef menu when a friend gave me an idea to sell firewood for camping and barbeque enthusiasts. It suddenly dawned on me that I should be venturing into this business, especially when my own family loves camping,“ he told Bernama during an interview at his business premise in Kajang, Selangor recently.

Mohamad Ammar also said there was a difference between smoked beef that he produces and ‘daging salai’ (smoked beef) that is sold in the market. “Smoked beef uses firewood but is cooked in a smoker brick or smoker offset between 6 to 12 hours (depending on the type of beef) until it is ready to eat compared to ‘daging salai’ in the market that has to be re-cooked, such as ‘daging salai masak lemak’.”

For Mohamad Ammar, 33, it was a story of nothing ventured, nothing gained. He took his entrepreneurial journey another step forward when he decided to sell firewood as another source of income after he was confident of its market potential.

“Camping, a timeless pastime, is gaining popularity. However, many campers do not know how to get firewood. This gave me an idea of selling firewood to those who need the raw materials for their camping activities,“ he said.

Mohamad Ammar said his business was thus named Unggun By The Shepherd to reflect the new identity, especially after adding firewood sales to his enterprise. He has three staff for wood cutting.

“Usually my staff would go to areas which have been earmarked for redevelopment. For example, for rubber estates that require clearing works, we will offer such services for free and wood from the felled trees will be taken as our wages.

“In this respect, we work together with the developer, and the area that will be cleared is to pave way for a housing project,” said Mohamad Ammar, adding that, he would focus on areas in the Klang Valley and Selangor.

All wood that are sold to his customers are generated from trees that can be replanted for growing rambutan, durian, rubber, acacia, petai, cempedak, mangrove and leban (halban).

“Most of the wood sold comes from fruit trees. Every wood has its strengths and weaknesses. There are two categories of wood, softwood and hardwood.

“For example, rubberwood and durian trees are softwood, while mangrove, rambutan, cempedak and leban trees are hardwood. Dense wood or hardwood will burn longer than low-density wood or softwood and are suitable for cooking as well as for use during camping.

Wood that is sold comes in two sizes, shortwood has a diameter of 22.9 cm while the longer type is 45.7 cm. Every bundle, which consists of 17 pieces of wood, fetches a price of between RM20 to RM55, depending on the type of wood.

In addition, Mohamad Ammar also produces cutting board made of mangosteen for RM100 each.

Besides those who buy firewood for camping activities and for managing camp sites, Mohamad Ammar said the majority of his Chinese customers buy wood for decorative purposes.

On income derived from the sale of wood, Mohamad Ammar said he was able to make RM400-RM600 a day.

According to Mohamad Ammar, to date, there are still people who are not convinced of the commercial value from firewood that he and his wife, Noremilia Sharmila Nawawi, 33, are running.

“Whenever I tell people that I sell firewood, many would laugh at me. The common questions asked, what do you get from selling firewood? Are there still people in Kuala Lumpur who want to buy firewood? They are actually wrong. In fact, there are still people in Kuala Lumpur who are still looking for firewood.

“For example, five of my customers dropped by at my shop recently to look for firewood for their ‘rewang’ (Javanese) wedding ‘kenduri’ (feast). They need plenty of firewood.

“There are also those who are new at camping. We will advise them on the types of wood that are suitable for use,“ he said, adding that he started his firewood business with a RM600 capital to buy a piece of Fiskars axe, a high quality tool for wood cutting.

“So, what I can see is firewood business is not just about firewood as there are many other things that can be done, depending on what we can offer to customers,“ he said.

“The firewood business allows me to go to camp sites across the country including Perak, Terengganu and Pahang.

“What’s interesting about this business is, I can explore various campsites which I have not been all these years, including to remote areas. I usually personally deliver my customers’ orders together with my wife nationwide,“ said Mohamad Ammar, who introduced a tagline ‘Menghangatkan Camping Anda' (Heat Up Your Campsite) as firewood is the main product used to warm up your body at campsites especially during the rainy season.

In addition, his firewood is also sold on Shopee, an online marketplace.

Encouraged by the growing demand for firewood among the people, Mohamad Ammar said he was grateful to have made the decision to venture into the business following the difficulties brought on by Covid-10 pandemic.

There were dark episodes during his entrepreneurial journey especially during the pandemic, which forced him to close his western food outlet which he had been operating since four years ago.

Mohamad Ammar has also advised the younger generation who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic to build their resilience and overcome life’s challenges with confidence.

“During these trying times, job seekers should not be choosy and don’t give up easily. Be smart in looking for opportunities and explore new experiences. It is not easy to begin a new thing, it takes courage and determination. But, if you focus on the first step and keep moving forward, you can achieve your goal.

“There is always a hikmah (good aspect) to the trials and tribulations during the pandemic. Insya-Allah (God-willing), there will be rewards from Allah SWT. As in the business that I am in now, I never would have imagined that the firewood business can be lucrative,” he said.-Bernama