Amnesty will ensure undocumented migrants go for Covid-19 screening - MMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The government should introduce an amnesty programme to ensure that no undocumented foreign workers are left out of the mandatory Covid-19 screening, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said.

MMA president Prof Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said the Home Ministry and Human Resources Ministry should urgently address this concern as the country has a large number of undocumented foreign workers.

‘’MMA is concerned that without an amnesty programme, thousands of undocumented workers based in the federal capital may not present themselves for the screenings fearing they may be detained.

“The fear of punitive action being taken against them or their employers may even lead to workers running away or employers hiding undocumented workers from the authorities,’’ he said in a statement here today.

He said according to media reports, Malaysia has around two million documented and three million undocumented foreign workers.

Subramaniam said undocumented foreign workers dominate the construction sector and were active in the major cities, with the majority based in Kuala Lumpur.

‘’It must be noted that it is the government’s policy to test all foreign workers for Covid-19; therefore, every effort must be made to ensure that the undocumented foreign workers are not left out.

“Failure to test Malaysia’s high population of undocumented workers may put the country at risk of increased cases of Covid-19 among foreign workers and the spread of undetected infections in the community,‘’ he said. — Bernama