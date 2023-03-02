Amok incident at school part of safety demo: Police

SEREMBAN: Police have confirmed that a viral video showing a man running amok at a school compound was part of a safety demonstration exercise.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said the public is advised not to make baseless statements and speculations regarding the video.

“Further checks found that the incident occurred at a school in Sikamat, and the school confirmed that it was part of a safety demonstration exercise conducted on Feb 1,” he said in a statement today.

A 1.03-minute video has gone viral showing a man holding a wooden stick running amok in the school after his child was allegedly beaten by a teacher, resulting in misunderstanding among the public. -Bernama