Ampang Jaya BC crowned MPL Champions

KUALA LUMPUR: Ampang Jaya Badminton Club (BC) emerged champions of the Malaysia Purple League (MPL) for the first time after trouncing Petaling BC 9-2 in the final at the Arena of Stars in Genting Highlands today.

Ampang Jaya began in style when men’s singles ace Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan defeated France’s Brice Leverdez 3-1 (11-10, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6).

National women’s singles ace Goh Jin Wei then disposed of Taiwan’s Pai Yu-Po 3-1 (11-9, 11-6, 10-11, 11-9).

Ampang Jaya confirmed their maiden MPL crown when Indonesian men’s doubles pair Moh Reza Pahlevi-Sabar Karyaman Gutama stunned Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 11-6) to ensure the team took home the trophy and RM200,000 cash while runners-up Petaling BC received a trophy and RM100,000 cash.

Ampang Jaya team manager Voon Siaw Yie admitted that he did not expect his team to win the title.

“I am lost for words. But the effort, determination and belief of the players proved that nothing is impossible. We will have bigger challenges awaiting us when we defend the title. Teams will want to beat us and we need to be prepared after this,” he said.

Meanwhile, defending champions Puchong United BC bounced back from their semi-final loss to beat Thailand’s Sena Bangkok 10-5 in the third-placing match.

Puchong United and Sena Bangkok each took home a trophy as well as RM60,000 and RM40,000 respectively.-Bernama