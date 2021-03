PETALING JAYA: A cosmetics entrepreneur was fined RM10,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here, today, after pleading guilty to five charges of owning various products without the notification of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Fatin Amiera Zainal Abidin, 32, representing Amyera Beauty Resources, made the plea after the charges were read out to her before Magistrate M. Bharat.

The court ordered her to pay RM1,000, RM3,500, RM1,500, RM3,000 and RM1,500 respectively for the first to fifth charges and serve seven months’ jail if she failed to pay the fines. She paid all the fines.

Fatin Amiera was charged for being in possession of various products without the MOH notification, including My Secret Cleanser, Flawless Night Cream and Flawless Booster Cream.

All the offences were committed at the Amyera Beauty premises in Neo Damansara, Bandar Damansara Perdana here on Feb 19, 2019.

The charges were framed under Section 18A (1) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984; and formed an offence under Regulation 18A (15) of the same regulation, which provides a maximum fine of RM25,000 for the first offence or fine of up to RM50,000 for the second and subsequent offence.

Earlier, prosecuting officer from the MOH’s pharmaceutical enforcement branch in Selangor, Mohd Syahnizam Mohd Kassim, who prosecuted, asked the court to impose an appropriate sentence against the woman to serve as a lesson.

In mitigation, Fatin Amiera, who was unrepresented, said she had stopped selling the products. — Bernama