PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has left the stage but the nation’s political problem is far from over.

The 220 members of the Dewan Rakyat will have to agree among themselves who should lead a new government to pull Malaysia out of the quagmire it is in now.

Therein lies the problem, according to political analysts. No MP has yet been able to show that he has the support of at least half of his Dewan colleagues to enable him to form a new government.

A proposal for a unity government is also a non-starter. Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has rejected it outright.

After all, Anwar himself is among those who are eyeing the position.

Apart from him, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was Muhyiddin’s deputy in the PN administration, is said to be courting the support of the leaders of several parties. Also named as a possible successor to Muhyiddin is Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, the nation’s longest serving MP.

Muhyiddin tendered his letter of resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Istana Negara yesterday, shortly after chairing his last Cabinet meeting as prime minister.

In an immediate response, the King appointed him as caretaker prime minister while the nation waits for a new government to be formed.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan pointed out that just when the nation needs a strong political leadership, the various parties are bickering among themselves.

“This is unfortunate, given that we need to have a new government before the week is out,” he told theSun.

He said the nation now has a unique opportunity to form a bipartisan unity government with a leader acceptable to all.

“We cannot afford to miss the opportunity. We need a new direction and policies,” he said.

Unfortunately, he noted, the unity government proposal has been shot down because some parties are unwilling to work with each other.

For instance, PAS and DAP have made it clear that they will not work together.

“It is now down to the 220 parliamentarians to choose a leader who will be acceptable to most of them. They can sit down to discuss how to form a new government that will bring benefits to the whole nation,” he said.

Azmi said Malaysians can only hope that the politicians can put aside their differences and work together to take the nation forward. “Those who were in the government only to take care of their own interests should be left behind,” he added.

Senior fellow at the Malaysian Council of Professors Dr Jeniri Amir pointed out that the political vacuum cannot be allowed to last too long, given that many decisions have to be made.

“We can only move forward with a unity government. Political leaders should put aside their differences and work together,” he told theSun.

Jeniri said the last two governments were shortlived (Pakatan Harapan lasted 22 months and PN was in power for only 18 months) because political leaders put their own interests ahead of those of the nation.

His recommendation is for a small and inclusive government, with not more than 30 Cabinet ministers who must be drawn from different states.

“The bickering must stop, given that the next general election is due in less than two years. We cannot afford to have another government only to see it fall after a few months,” he said.

Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the new government should not repeat the mistakes of the PN administration.

“We need an inclusive government that takes the views of everyone into consideration. This kind of government will have the support of the people,” he told theSun.

Awang said that to ensure the new prime minister has the support of the majority of MPs, a vote of confidence must be tabled at the next Dewan Rakyat sitting.