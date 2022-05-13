Analysts: Anwar-Najib debate ‘boring’

PETALING JAYA: The debate between former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was lacklustre, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Quoting political analyst, the report revealed that the two politicians did not have anything to offer except rhetoric.

International Islamic University of Malaysia’s Tunku Mohar Tunku Mohd Mokhtar said the debate did not yield convincing answers to the questions posed to the participants.

“It’s quite painful to see an uneven match. They shouldn’t debate one another. Their levels are different, somehow.

“(There was) too much political rhetoric. One didn’t really answer the questions satisfactorily,” Tunku Mohar told The Malaysian Insight.

The face-off between the former Umno president and the PKR president took place at the Malaysian Tourism Centre (MaTic) last night.

The debate mostly touched on the fate of the cash-strapped oil and gas service provider Sapura Energy Bhd but also covered national issues, including the economy, governance, and the way forward for Malaysia.