Analysts: Political leaders should bury distrust, hatred for good of nation

PETALING JAYA: Party leaders have been urged to bury their differences and heed the royal decree to work together for the sake of the nation.

Political analysts are of the view that the main stumbling block to them working together are the distrust and hatred built over decades.

Making the situation more complicated are their seeming hunger for power and the self-serving agenda of some leaders.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) geostrategist Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said political parties will have to decide if they want to heed the call by the King for a new political landscape.

He said even today, we see parties being divided along the same lines as before.

“Whoever becomes prime minister will need the support of every party to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” Azmi said.

“The clarion call by the the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah seems not to be heard by political parties as they all want the prime minister’s post.

“It is a very powerful post, it allows the prime minister to do nearly ‘anything’ he wants. This is the main reason for the division among our political parties,” he added.

Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow Prof Dr Jeniri Amir said the inability of political parties to work together stems from their personal agenda.

“Some leaders want their party to be dominant simply because of their own survival.”

Azmi said political parties seem to be working from the same old playbook in their attempt to gain power.

He added that they do not seem to want to make sacrifices that could be for the greater good of the nation.

“The deep-rooted hatred they seem to have for each other has resulted in a lack of trust. Our politicians are not mature enough to work together, and this can be seen by the third change of government in three years.

“On the other hand, the public is mature. They have not gone to the streets to protest against the constant change of government in recent years.”

He added that the animosity that exists among Peninsular-based parties does not exist in Sabah and Sarawak.

“They are more pragmatic and easier to deal with.”

Azmi said the idea of a unity government should perhaps be dropped, as the political parties seemingly cannot work together.

“We should instead work towards a bi-partisan government, in which the Opposition also has a say in formulating policies.”

Jeniri agreed that the lack of trust among political parties has resulted in their inability to work together.

“Hunger for power, especially for the top post, coupled with self-serving agendas and interests are the main causes of division among parties.“

Jeniri said it would be ideal if political leaders could put aside their differences and work together as there are only two years to go before the next general election.

“We need negotiations, sacrifice and trust to move ahead but this seems non-existent at the moment.”

He added that there is a need for an inclusive prime minister who can bring all political parties together by breaching the gap that exists today.

“The politicians of today need a big heart to make sacrifices by working together for the nation’s future,” Jeniri said, adding that self-serving leaders are the biggest problem preventing political parties from working together.