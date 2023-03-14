Analysts: Strong order book to help BAuto sustain earnings

KUALA LUMPUR: Bermaz Auto Bhd (BAuto), which on Monday reported stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter ended Jan 31, 2023 (Q3’23), is expected to sustain its Malaysian operation’s earnings into the first half of financial year 2024 (FY24), backed by its strong order book, said Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) Research.

The research house raised its earnings forecasts for FY23 by 3.7%, FY24 by 4.2% and FY25 by 5.8% following higher sales volume and margin assumptions.

“We maintain a ‘buy’ recommendation on BAuto with a higher target price (TP) of RM2.60 (previously RM2.35), as we raise our earnings with a higher price-earnings ratio of 14 times from 13 times (previously) on stronger expectations of sales sustainability,” it said in a note today.

HLIB Research said BAuto’s order book was still high – at 6,800 units for Mazda, 250 units for Peugeot, and 400 units for Kia – mainly driven by the group’s promotional campaign (up to December 2022) of absorbing 5% Sales and Service Tax for completely knocked down models and 2.5% for complete built-up models for new bookings.

“The management expects to offset the higher cost with ongoing cost efficiency programmes and the appreciated ringgit against the Japanese yen,” the research house said, adding that the group had recently launched the CX-30 CKD model and Kia Sorento.

It said the upcoming model line-up included Peugeot Landtrek, Peugeot e-2008 EV, Kia Sportage, and Kia Carens.

“However, the Philippines market recovery seems to be relatively slow despite the removal of lockdown restrictions since the earlier part of 2022,” it added.

Meanwhile, CGS-CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd has raised its forecast FY23-FY25 earnings per share by 1-12% as the brokerage projected stronger sales volume growth in FY23 (39%), FY24 (9%) and FY25 (10%) driven by new launches and local assembly programme.

“We gathered from the management that BAuto’s backlog orders stood at above 7,000 units as of March 10, 2023, which provides a healthy order visibility up to FY24,” it said.

CGS-CIMB, which reiterated its “add” call with a higher TP of RM3.30 (previously RM3.10), said it expected faster sales growth from Kia and Peugeot beyond FY2023 due to their lower base and expansion of its new model line-up.

The brokerage expected both Kia and Peugeot to contribute 20% to 25% of BAuto’s FY24-25 sales. – Bernama