Analysts weigh in on what would be ideal administration, as Umno looks poised to move into Putrajaya

PETALING JAYA: Unless there is a last-minute change in sentiments among the nation’s 220 MPs, Umno is on course to return to the driver’s seat in government.

But while the party may win over enough lawmakers, it will need major reforms within to appeal to a wider public, according to analysts.

The party must break free from its old mindset to become more inclusive, according to political commentator Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi.

“It should not just take care of the interests of the Malays. It must serve all races, given that Malaysia is a multiracial country.”

Umno, which dominated the political scene since the country gained independence in 1957, was ushered out of Putrajaya in the 2018 general election by an electorate fed up with the high level of corruption in the corridors of power.

The multi-billion ringgit 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal gave Malaysia the ignominy of being the country with history’s largest corruption case. Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has since been convicted on a charge linked to the scandal and is awaiting trial for several other alleged wrongdoings, also linked to 1MDB.

But the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister has led to Umno’s re-emergence in the lead role, with vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said to be ahead of rival candidate, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in the race to become the ninth prime minister.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin

Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is expected to announce the name of the new prime minister after the Conference of Rulers today.

Dr Muzzaffar Syah Mallow, an associate professor at the Faculty of Syariah and Law in Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia, took it a step further with a suggestion that a non-Malay be appointed prime minister.

“The country should give it serious consideration. Any capable individual should have the right to become prime minister, no matter which racial group he belongs to.”

Muzzafar said Malaysia, being a multiracial nation, should accord every citizen the right and opportunity to be what they want to be, including holding top political positions.

He said there is nothing in the Federal Constitution that stipulates only an individual from a certain racial group has the right to become the country’s prime minister.

“Race is not a requirement. What is important is that the person must fulfil all requirements stipulated in the Constitution and has the required support.”

He said the hope for a better Malaysia will remain elusive so long as the political system favour only one race for the nation’s top job.

In statement issued yesterday, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) expressed hope that the next premier and his Cabinet will ensure that theirs is an inclusive government, with the human rights agenda as a central focus of its work.

“It should give top priority to pressing human rights issues. Suhakam reaffirms that human rights should not be an optional agenda. The new government must demonstrate its commitment to respect human dignity and fundamental freedoms as stated in Article 5-13 of the Federal Constitution. Only then, would there be hope for Malaysians and for democracy to flourish.”

Tajuddin said the nation may eventually be forced to have snap elections to get out of the current quagmire.

“At least, that would give the people a voice in deciding who will form the next government.”