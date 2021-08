PETALING JAYA: As Putrajaya waits to welcome Malaysia’s next prime minister, the call to pick a candidate from across the South China Sea has gained momentum.

While many agree that it will foster greater unity, some also point out that politically, Malaysia is still not ready to make that big leap of faith.

Political analysts theSun spoke to agreed that it would be in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s call for unity and cooperation.

For a spell, one name from the East has popped up when MPs were asked to submit a statutory declaration to state their choice for the country’s top job. It is that of Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, who is a former chief minister and federal minister.

Author of best-selling book Marriage and Mutton Curry, Datuk Dr M. Shan, has described Shafie as the personification of what Sabahans and Sarawakians have to offer.

“They are also less concerned about race and religion than us in Peninsular Malaysia,” he told theSun.

Political commentator Prof Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi said the same quality has been and will continue to be a model for racial and religious harmony in Malaysia.

“The toxic nature and narrative of a certain religion being a dominant force in Malaysia has become evidently clear in recent times,” he said.

“The way to change this would be for Putrajaya to adopt the leadership style of Sabah and Sarawak, that is not dominated by just one ethnic or religious group but is a true reflection of Malaysia. Everyone is treated equally with fairness, dignity and mutual respect. There are no reformists among them,” he added.

However, Tajuddin said it would require people from the peninsula to be instilled with a greater sense of being Malaysians, and fairness to enable a Sabahan or Sarawakian to take command in the future.

“They should be given a chance to take charge from Kota Kinabalu or Kuching,” he added.

However, it remains a long shot.

As Prof James Chin of the University of Tasmania Asia pointed out, Sabah and Sarawak together account for only 56 of the 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Their candidate will need the support of 50 to 60 more MPs from the peninsula, and that is extremely difficult.”

On the other hand, Chin said it may be more realistic to start a Sabahan or Sarawakian off as deputy prime minister.

He said that discussions on the possibility of a Sabah or Sarawak leader helming the federal government had already been going around since 2008.

“In fact, it was the MPs from Sabah and Sarawak who saved the day for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak. Without them, Umno would have fallen back then,”

he added.

The discussion has been given a new lease of life, with the New Sarawak Tribune highlighting on its front page yesterday a call for the deputy prime minister’s post to be allocated to either of the two territories.

But for now, the positions of prime minister and deputy prime minister will remain firmly on this side of the South China Sea.

Shafie has withdrawn from the race in favour of Pakatan Harapan head honcho Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to a report in The Borneo Post, Shafie was unable to secure the support of Gabungan Parti Sarawak, the coalition that is now leading the Sarawak administration.