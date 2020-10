BUTTERWORTH: An anchovies seller, who allegedly stole a police patrol vehicle from the Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police headquarters (IPD) on Saturday, was charged with six offences at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Mohamad Azrullah Mohd Rodzi, 33, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate M.Kalaiarasi to all the six offences which include attempted robbery, impersonating a policeman, vehicle theft and robbery before Magistrate M.Kalaiarasi.

For the first charge, Mohammad Azrullah was charged with the theft of a Honda Civic belonging to the Royal Malaysia Police at the patrol vehicle division of the SPU IPD at about 9.15 pm on Oct 24.

For the second charge, he was accused of stealing two mobile phones - a Vivo and an iPhone 8 Plus - from Nurul Atieka Mazlan at a shop in Poko Sena, Tasek Gelugor, at about 10 pm on the same date.

He was then charged with attempting to rob Tang Chye Hong at a shop in Jalan Permatang Manggis, Tasek Gelugor at about 10 pm on the same date.

He also faced three other charges of impersonating a policeman while committing all three offences at the same place, time and date.

The charges were framed under Section 379, Section 379A, Section 170 and Section 393 of the Penal Code.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Aisyah Al Humairah Kamaruzaman prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Muhaimin Hashim, who had requested his client to be sent to Hospital Bahagia, Ulu Kinta in Perak today for mental evaluation for a month, which was allowed by the court.

Magistrate Kalaiarasi allowed bail totalling RM17,500 for all charges with three sureties with an additional condition that the accused is not allowed to harass the victims. — Bernama