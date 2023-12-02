Angelina Jolie appeals for donations in quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

ISTANBUL: Angelina Jolie (pix) appealed Saturday for donating to Turkiye and Syria after devastating earthquakes killed thousands earlier this week.

“My heart goes out to the people of Syria and Turkey. It’s hard to grasp the unimaginable pain so many families are suffering at this time,” she wrote on Instagram, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The Hollywood star said she donated and hopes “others consider giving too,” to allow rescue teams to “continue their lifesaving work.”

She shared images from earthquake zones of both countries and a donation link.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes, centred in Turkish Kahramanmaras, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.​​​​​​​ -Bernama