Angler in croc attack found in Semporna

SEMPORNA: The angler who was snatched by a crocodile while fishing in Sungai Pegagau near here last Sunday (Aug 21) was found dead by members of the public at about 5 pm today.

The operations centre (PGO) of the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said in a statement today that the body of Azman Tugau, 35, was retrieved near the spot where he was attacked in the river.

“At 5.30 pm this afternoon, the Semporna Fire and Rescue station received information from the Semporna police headquarters that the victim’s body was found by the public. With that, the search and rescue operation is over,“ he said.

It was previously reported that the victim and his cousin were fishing at the edge of the river before he was attacked by a crocodile around 3 pm.

The victim's cousin managed to escape unharmed.-Bernama