Animal feed processing plant based on palm kernel waste to be operational in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: An animal feed processing plant based on alternative sources of palm kernel waste worth RM20 million will operate in Bukit Kor near Marang by the end of the year.

State Agriculture, Food Industry, Plantation, Commodity and Rural Development Committee chairman Dr Azman Ibrahim said the plant which was set up with investment by a joint venture between the state’s government-linked company and the private sector, is now in the final process of preparation for approval from the local authorities.

“Discussion had been held in detail with food formulation experts for livestock in order for the plant to produce other alternative sources besides using corn kernels and soybean.

“We will use oil palm kernel waste as the main material for animal feed to be processed at this plant and when it is operational, it can fulfil 80 per cent demand for the state’s livestock,” he told reporters after the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority’s (LKIM) Aidilfitri celebration here today.

He said Terengganu has an abundance of palm kernel waste with tens of thousands of hectares of oil palm estates owned by the state’s government-linked companies such as TDM Bhd and Ladang Rakyat Terengganu Sdn Bhd.

To replace soybean as a protein source of animal feed, he said, the formulation used by the plant is a combination of black tilapia and trash fish.

“The price for every bag (50 kg) of this animal feed can be sold lower of around RM35 compared to RM70 now and can assist farmers in the supply of cheaper animal feed to boost the livestock industry in Terengganu,” he said. -Bernama