Anirudh ‘lights up’ Axiata Arena with glow in dark concert

KUALA LUMPUR: Indian rockstar Anirudh Ravichander wowed around 9,000 fans in his concert at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil on Saturday night with the first ‘glow in the dark’ concert ever done by an Indian artiste in Malaysia.

The 31-year-old singer made his grand entry on to the stage with his hit song ‘Once Upon A Time’, accompanied by participation from the audience through the LED programmable Xyloband that illuminated the entire venue to create a stunning light show during the concert.

The boyish looking Anirudh immediately mesmerised the crowds with his songs and energetic showmanship in first set.

Fans also received a special surprise from Anirudh when he performed his third set on his keyboard placed on a head ramp in the middle of the arena and serenaded fans with his hit songs such as ‘Po Nee Po and Kanave Kanave’.

The son of south Indian actor Ravi Raghavendra, and nephew of superstar Rajinikanth and his wife Latha Rajinikanth, performed a total of 43 songs for his fans in four hours and concluded with the crowd favorite, the ‘Arabic Koothu’ song.

With great lighting and an audio-visual experience, Anirudh accompanied by female singing sensation Jonita Gandhi, Ravi G of Naan Pizhai fame and Aditya Radhakrishnan drew his legion of fans from all over the country.

In honour of Malaysia Day on 16 Sept, members of the crowd joined together for a rendition of Malaysia’s national anthem before the concert kick-off while Malaysia’s famous Dhol band Dhol Ambassadors and Tirusuli Aiyanar Urumi Melam also kept the crowd energetic during break time.

Anirudh, one of India’s most popular music directors who returned to Malaysa for the third time, thanked the Malaysian fans for their love and energy that made it one of the best nights of his life.

Anirudh is an award winning Indian music composer, playback singer, producer and instrumentalist, best recognised for his work in the Tamil film industry.

He made his debut as a music composer in 2011 at the age of 21 for the film 3 and a song from the movie, ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ became India’s most-watched YouTube video and a global online sensation.

The ‘Once Upon A Time Tour’ in KL which was organised by MC Entertainment and supported by Tourism Malaysia, marks the beginning of Anirudh’s tour which will continue next in Chennai and Coimbatore in India and London, United Kingdom.-Bernama