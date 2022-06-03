Anjalai Ponnusamy embodies struggle of Malaya and India’s independence from colonial rule

KUALA LUMPUR: The late Indian National Army (INA) veteran Anjalai Ponnusamy’s fight for freedom is a true embodiment of the common struggle of both Malaya and India for the people’s dignity and freedom from colonial rule, says Malaysia-India Heritage Foundation.

Its founder Prabhakaran Nair, who was deeply saddened by the passing of Anjalai at the age of 102, here, on Wednesday, said the courage and freedom she embodied were totally unimaginable in pre-war Malaya, adding that the war veteran went on to become a respected community leader in this country.

“Let us honour Anjalai for her priceless service to the cause of freedom, for which we are ever grateful,“ he said in a statement to Bernama.

He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family of Anjalai.

Anjalai, who was reported to have died of a heart attack, was a veteran soldier of the Rani of Jhansi Regiment – the women’s wing of the INA formed by Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in 1943.

After World War II ended with Japanese defeat, the INA was disbanded and Anjalai returned home to Malaysia.

In her lifetime, Anjali had the privilege to witness the independence of both Malaya and India from the British to become nations of their own today.

Prabhakaran expressed sincere gratitude to the role played by the INA in Malaya and Singapore, saying that a number of women leaders from other races were inspired by the women leaders of the Rani of Jhansi Regiment.

“They emerged from obscurity in large numbers during and after the war. The courage and freedom that they embodied were totally unimaginable in pre-war Malaya, and Madam Anjalai who had just one or two years of formal education went on to become a respected community leader in this country,“ he added.

He said it was in the INA that women enjoyed the same rights as men for the first time in the country, including equal pay.

“Mrs Rasammah Bhupalan, who was a co-veteran alongside Anjalai, fought for women’s rights in post-war Malaya, and succeeded in getting equal pay for both men and women in our country,“ he added.

Anjalai’s passing also drew the attention of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted: “Anguished by the passing away of the distinguished Indian National Army veteran from Malaysia Anjalai Ponnusamy Ji. We will always remember her courage and inspiring role in India’s freedom movement. Condolences to her family and friends.”-Bernama