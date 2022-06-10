Annuar confirms Cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow (Friday), Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) confirmed today.

The Communications and Multimedia Minister said he had received a notice of tomorrow’s meeting.

“I am a member of the Cabinet, there is a notice for tomorrow.. the Cabinet meeting is usually held on Wednesdays, but because of the Parliament sittings, it is being held on Friday.

“So we and the other ministers will attend the meeting as usual, work continues. There is a (Cabinet) meeting tomorrow, Parliament is not dissolved yet,” Annuar, who is also the Special Task Force on Jihad against Inflation chairman, told a media conference here today.

Annuar said the special task force will continue to execute its functions even after Parliament is dissolved.

This is because the responsibility of managing inflation, price controls and supply of goods are daily tasks, he said.

“Whether this task force is disbanded or not, we will continue to work. Even if Parliament is dissolved, the government continues to exist and is referred to as a caretaker government (because) we have to take care of so many things.

The Special Task Force on Jihad against Inflation, which was set up on June 29, plays the role of gathering information from ministries, agencies and the public to resolve issues relating to inflation, especially in controlling price hikes more efficiently and effectively.-Bernama