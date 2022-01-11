Annuar dismisses rumours of rejected WALI Umno candidates not making the list

PETALING JAYA: There have been claims that the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate selection for the 15th General Elections (GE15) were not done in line with Umno’s constitution.

Ketereh Umno division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) had dismissed the claims regarding BN’s candidates, following the Opposition’s candidate lists’ announcement, involving heavyweight names.

“Prospective candidates (BN) have signed documents and certain oaths two days ago, then rumours started to spread. Although the (party) constitution has clearly listed out the scope and selection process of candidates, it seems to be ignored,“ Annuar shared on his Facebook post yesterday.

Annuar added that in spite of the top five Umno leaders being empowered to discuss the list, it had been vetted more than once by those ‘higher up’.

The incumbent Ketereh MP said that there were rumours being spread about those in the WALI (winnable, acceptable, likeable) category who were rejected or did not make the cut for the candidacy, especially those closely associated with the Prime Minister.

“But, these are only rumours. We should give space to the top leadership to discuss and choose. Becoming a candidate is not a thing to be asked. There is no need to lobby (for it). It is a trust, responsibility to win enough seats for the party. Otherwise, (the party) will be buried twice.

“Reduce the speculation. Just wait for the official announcement soon,“ Annuar added.