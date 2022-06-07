Annuar: Expand MoC with Japan to include creative industry, filmmaking

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has proposed to Japan that the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on Information and Communications between the two countries be renewed by expanding the scope of cooperation, including in filmmaking and creative industry.

The matter was raised by Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix) when he received a courtesy call from Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Takahashi Katsuhiko at the ministry here today.

Annuar said he also proposed that the aspects of cyber security, personal data protection, digital economy development and cross-border digital collaborations be prioritised in future cooperations.

Malaysia and Japan signed the MoC on Information and Communications on Jan 17, 2017, to enhance cooperation in the information and communications sectors, especially in the field of broadcasting.

“Apart from the usual areas of cooperation, I ask for the creative industry and filmmaking to be included in the cooperation between the two countries,” he told reporters after the visit.

During the meeting, Annuar said he also invited film directors and producers from Japan to come to this country to shoot films and participate in programmes such as the Film In Malaysia Incentive (FIMI), which indirectly promotes the beauty of Malaysia to the world.

Elaborating, he said, this could bring about a positive impact on the country’s tourism industry as well as efforts to attract foreign companies to invest in Malaysia.

Annuar said he also took the opportunity to seek Japan’s support for Malaysia’s candidature for the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council for Region E (Asia and the Australasia) at the upcoming Plenipotentiary Conference (PP22) in Romania from Sept 26 to Oct 14.

Apart from that, he also shared about the development of the 5G network in Malaysia and the Single Wholesale Network (SWN) approach to expedite its implementation and ensure that people enjoy the service at a cheaper price.

Meanwhile, Annuar described Takahashi’s visit as the Japanese government’s determination to ensure that the existing close relationship with Malaysia is further strengthened.-Bernama