Annuar hails media personnel as 'unsung frontliners'

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix) has expressed his gratitude to all media personnel and those involved in news-making for their services in disseminating accurate information amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Referring to media practitioners as the “unsung frontliners”, Annuar said that as Malaysia was now moving towards the endemic phase, the media was needed more than ever to play its roles to provide the public with verified information.

“You are our unsung frontliners for you have been on the ground, pushing yourselves to ensure accountability, despite the risks, for verified information and doing your part to debunk disinformation.

“Although sometimes we forget to mention you, remember, we never forget the media in everything that we do as a government. Thank you for fighting the good fight,“ he said when delivering his speech at the Star Media Group (SMG) 50th anniversary celebration, yesterday.

Annuar said the media, undoubtedly, plays one of the most important roles in nation-building.

Also present were Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, SMG chairman Tan Sri Chor Chee Heung and its director, Datuk Dr Mohd Aminuddin Mohd Rouse.

With it theme of “50 years of Shaping the Nation Together”, the event was a gathering of some of the nation's leading personalities from renowned organisations.-Bernama