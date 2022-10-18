Annuar ready to defend Ketereh seat

PUTRAJAYA: Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) is ready to defend the Ketereh parliamentary seat if he is re-nominated as candidate in the 15th General Election.

“Actually many people, not just me (want to be a candidate). If we have a desire to serve then there is a desire to be a candidate.

“...the party will decide, not us,“ the Ketereh UMNO chief told a press conference after launching the Malam Kemuncak Anugerah Seri Angkasa (ASA) 2022 countdown here today.

In the last general election, Annuar defeated PAS candidate Wan Ismail Wan Jusoh and Pakatan Harapan candidate Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin with a majority of 4,626 votes.

Annuar said Umno Ketereh had made early preparations to face GE15.

“In terms of preparedness, I believe Umno and Barisan Nasional are at the forefront. We have a work template and standard operating procedures (SOP) that we have been practising for a long time,“ he said.-Bernama