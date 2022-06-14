Annuar: Umno yet to decide on GE15 timing

PUTRAJAYA: Umno has not decided on the timing for the 15th general election (GE15) and calls for the polls to be held soon are merely the opinions of individuals, said Ketereh Umno chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix).

Met by reporters after the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s 2021 Excellent Service Award ceremony here today, the Communications and Multimedia Minister and Ketereh Member of Parliament said only the party’s top leadership had the authority to talk about the dates for GE15.

“Let the president, deputy president or T5 (top five Umno leaders) (handle this); they are the ones authorised to talk about when to hold it (polls).

“As far as I know, and I think I’m not wrong, the party has not made any decision,” he said when asked to comment on Umno supreme council member Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi’s statement criticising him for rejecting calls for GE15 to be held soon.

Annuar said the current government is a coalition of various parties and every party has a right to express their opinions on the suitable time to dissolve Parliament to pave the way for GE15.

“When you want to dissolve the government, apart from Umno, other parties too have a right to express their views. If it is just Umno or BN who wants to dissolve, or we do not proceed and leave with 42 (MPs), the government still remains if 80 others (MPs) join.

“The party says T5 will discuss with the prime minister; even then no decision has been made. The question of election (dates) does not arise; it’s better to focus on our respective work,” he said.

Asked on calls by certain parties for an early GE15 because there were alleged attempts to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Annuar denied the matter.

“This is the fifth session of the 14th Parliament. The fifth session is an election session, so it is the time people talk about polls.

“Anyone can give their views; it’s not a matter of right or wrong. I have given my views. If BN, my party are ready, bring on the general election,” he said.

Annuar said the government of Ismail Sabri is stable and committed to continuing with its work which had been decided by his administration.

“Some people say this government is weak. I say this government is strong. Never before in the history of Malaysia has a government been supported by both government and opposition MPs,” he said.

Annuar said instead of speculating on the election dates, it is better to start preparing for GE15.-Bernama