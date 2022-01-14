Anonymous group to hold rally demanding Azam Baki’s arrest

PETALING JAYA: It was reported that a rally to pressure the government into arresting Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki is planned for January 22.

However, it is unclear as to who is organising the rally.

The hashtag #TangkapAzamBaki appeared on Twitter yesterday and a poster of the chief commissioner with the words “Rombak SPRM” (Reform MACC). They have been widely shared, reports The Malaysian Insight.

The poster appears to be an advertisement for a January 22 event. The venue is Kuala Lumpur. There are no further details on the poster.