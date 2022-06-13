Another bite at the Chery

ALTHOUGH commercial vehicles (mostly large trucks) from China were sold in Malaysia in the 1990s, it was only in 2005 that Malaysians saw passenger cars from China being marketed locally.

That was when Chery was introduced and the local representative went on to assemble some models locally as well.

However, even though they had attractive prices, the Chery models didn’t sell well back then and eventually, the brand faded away.

Now, perhaps encouraged by the success of Geely entering the market (albeit by partnering DRB-HICOM as a shareholder in Proton), other Chinese carmakers are looking more seriously at Malaysian as they begin to develop export markets.

Chery is among them, and besides already selling in neighbouring countries, it has announced plans to also start selling its models in Malaysia.

According to the carmaker’s local marketing office, the models planned for introduction are the Tiggo 8 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro, part of the Pro line which has 4 SUV models and one sedan.

The Pro models are already on sale in various markets in Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Recently, the 500,000th unit of the Tiggo 8 was produced, making it the fastest model to achieve the 500,000-unit milestone among Chinese-brand mid-size SUVs and 7-seater SUVs.

In developing the Pro models, Chery has established 3 pillars as the core of every product – intelligent technology, stylish design and efficient power.

By ensuring that each model is technology-rich, the carmaker believes it can exceed consumers’ expectations and offer more than competitors.

For example, the Tiggo 8 Pro, flagship of the range, has 3 separate displays screens in the cabin.

These consist of a horizontal 12.3-inch instrument panel, an 8-inch climate control screen and a 10.25-inch “floating” infotainment screen.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto expand the functionality of the infotainment system by making smartphone apps available on the dashboard.

There’s also a 360-degree view around the vehicle to assist the driver in manoeuvring, improving ease of parking as well as safety.

The smaller Tiggo 7 Pro is similarly equipped and comes with features such as wireless charging for compatible smartphones and an electrically-powered tailgate.

Having produced motor vehicles since 1999, Chery has long R&D experience and has developed its own advanced powertrain and chassis technology.

Six of its ACTECO series engines have been listed among China’s Top 10 Engines. This engine range, which has displacements from 800cc to 4 litres, has strong power output with high thermal efficiency.

Where safety is concerned, Chery models not only meet China’s C-NCAP safety standards but also international ones since they are sold in many countries.

In Europe especially, safety standards are demanding and the Pro models have been designed and engineered to meet them.

The use of ultra-high-strength steel in body construction ensures strong passive safety while up to 6 airbags provide additional protection in the event of a collision.

Intelligent technology is also used for active safety systems that include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). These systems will help the driver avoid accidents or if that is unavoidable, then reduce the effects of accidents.

This is achieved by automatic emergency braking which activates when the driver does not respond to warnings of a pending collision.

Chery’s has a global design language known as “Life in Motion 3.0” which is used on all its models, include the Pro models. This has a visual signature created by a galaxy-inspired geometric matrix diamond front grille and LED headlamps.