Another blow for ex OCM sec-gen

PETALING JAYA: Months after lodging a police report to seek justice for his disabled daughter who was allegedly cheated of her ownership of a property by an ex-national athlete, former Olympic Council of Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Sieh Kok Chi was dealt another blow.

His only daughter, 47-year-old Sieh Shen-Nern who is physically and intellectually-disabled from birth passed away on Oct 21 due to neuro degeneration.

Kok Chi said he had forked out RM1.46 million for a shoplot in Seri Petaling and assisted the ex-athlete to obtain a bank loan of RM1.5 million before putting Shen-Nern down as joint-owner.

Appalled by the ingratitude shown by the 45-year-old naturalised and retired athlete who was born in China and had in 2012 sought his help to buy a shoplot in Seri Petaling, Kok Chi, 82, said it was clearly a cheating case as she had forged the signature Shen-Nern to take full possession of the property.

He said he only learnt in 2019 that the property was wholly owned by the athlete after she secretly made changes to the joint-ownership five years earlier.

“The property has now appreciated in value and the athlete has earned rental from the shoplot for years. I never received a sen from her although I paid almost RM1.5 million for it. Justice must prevail for my late daughter, my family, OCM and Malaysia. Why would I give away my property to her for nothing? It is a conspiracy which is quite easy to prove..” he told theSun on Thursday.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya told theSun yesterday that investigations on the case is in its final stages.

He said police have also recorded the statements of experts who examined documents related to the ownership of the property.

Noor Dellhan said the investigation papers were also reviewed by the federal police and orders to tighten the findings were ordered.

He said police expect to submit. the probe papers to the Attorney-General Chambers soon for further action.