Another body of landslide victim found, death toll rises to 26

BATANG KALI: Another body was found at the landslide site at the Father’s Organic Farm here today, bringing the death toll to 26.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in a statement today said the body of a man was found at 11.16 am in Sector B (Farmview camp) of the area.

The vehicle carrying the body was spotted leaving the search area at 11.57 am.

The landslide which occurred at 2.42 am last Friday had seen 61 victims being rescued, while seven others still missing. It was reported that 94 people were involved in the tragedy.

JBPM also stated that the search and rescue team would dig deeper to find the missing victims, especially after the 26th victim, a girl, was found buried under 17-metre debris in Sector C (Riverside) late last night.

In a press conference at the scene, Selangor JBPM assistant director Hafisham Mohd Noor said the man was found buried under 1-5-metre debris in the sector, hugging a dog.

The rescue team also found the remains of another dog not far from the victim.

“Most probably he was camping at Sector A (Hillview) and was washed away by the landslide to Sector B (Farmview).

“I believe that there were no more victims in Sector B, so we will focus our search on Sector C and A,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hulu Selangor Police District chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said the body of the man had been taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for post mortem.

“The remains of the two dogs found with him had also been handed over to the Veterinary Services Department for further action,” he added.-Bernama