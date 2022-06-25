Another bullying case at a school, 10 held

IPOH: Ten secondary school boys have been detained for their alleged involvement in the bullying of a Form Two student at a school hostel in Teluk Intan last Thursday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said all the suspects, aged 16 and 17, were arrested at 11.20pm last Thursday and have been remanded for four days until tomorrow, to assist in the investigation under Sections 148/326 of the Penal Code.

He said the victim was bullied by ten senior students on Thursday between 12.30am and 1am and police received a report on the incident at 9.40pm on the same day.

“One of the suspects took the victim to his dormitory room, where he was beaten up by a gang, who also injured him with a hot iron.

“The victim called his mother and complained of pain in his abdomen. His mother took him to Teluk Intan Hospital for treatment,“ he said in a statement today.

Mior Faridalathrash said according to the preliminary investigation, the incident was due to jealousy as the victim was seen chatting up with a female student who was also the girlfriend of one of the suspects.

“Currently the victim is in hospital and in stable condition,” he added.-Bernama