MELAKA: Less than 24 hours after two children were found drowned in Kampung Gelam, Tanjung Keling, another child drowning case was recorded in the state yesterday.

The latest incident occurred at Jalan Tambak Paya, Kampung Tiang Dua, Ayer Molek here, involving 11-year-old Muhammad Faris Firdaus Mohd Sabri, who was found drowned after falling into a nearby river.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said the agency received a distress call at 3.20 pm and a team of personnel and officers was dispatched to the location.

“We arrived at the location about 17 minutes later and conducted a size-up, and found that a boy had fallen into the river.

“One of our officers dived into the river and recovered the victim’s body at 4.50 pm,” read the statement.

The victim was pronounced dead by the medical team and the case was handed over to the police for further action.-BERNAMA