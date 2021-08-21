Another govt dept engineer in remand for alleged corruption

SHAH ALAM: The Magistrate’s Court here today issued an order for another government department engineer to be in remand for five days for alleged corruption.

The order was issued by Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Raden Farah Shirazee Ahmadi following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a MACC source, the 40-year-old engineer was arrested yesterday after giving his statement.

Last Aug 18, five individuals, including an engineers and two assistant engineers, were ordered to be remanded for investigation into the same case.

They were believed to have solicited and received bribes amounting to more than RM120,000 from a contractor to obtain construction projects of a road and a tahfiz school in Hulu Selangor and more than RM8,000 for maintenance and repair of a government office. -Bernama