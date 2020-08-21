Another new Covid-19 cluster detected, nine new cases

PETALING JAYA: Another new Covid-19 cluster, named the Maju cluster, has been detected in a restaurant at Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur, according to the Health Ministry.

The first two cases of this cluster, who are workers of the restaurant, were detected after a random sampling screening conducted on restaurant and eatery workers all over Kuala Lumpur, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

“Following that, close contact screening was conducted and new cases of the cluster were found to be the restaurant’s customer. He had sore throat and headaches as symptoms since Aug 17, and has been admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital,“ he said in a press statement today.

He also said as of now 672 people have been screened, including 16 workers and 656 customers. “From this number, three were found positive, and 669 were negative. Active case detection and close contact screening is still ongoing,“ he said, adding that sanitation and cleaning of the eatery has also been conducted.

Further, Noor Hisham said an additional three cases have been added to the Tawar cluster, leading the number of positive cases in this cluster to rise to 58. “As of 12pm today, as many as 2,733 people have been screened from this cluster,“ he said.

He also announced that as of 12pm today, there are nine new positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 9,249. “Of that number, 179 are active cases, whereby seven are in the intensive care unit (ICU), and four cases need ventilator assistance,“ he said.

He added 13 cases have since recovered from Covid-19, leading the number of recoveries to rise to 8,945. Noor Hisham said no new deaths have been reported, maintaining the number of fatalities at 125. Of the nine new cases, he said, four are import cases from overseas involving foreigners, while five cases are local transmissions.

“The import cases came from the Philippines, Austria, Indonesia and India,“ he said. He also said the local transmission cases involved four Malaysians and one foreigner.