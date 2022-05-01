Another Penang bridge incident: Woman leaves her car, jumps into the sea

A 47-YEAR OLD woman left her car on Penang Bridge before falling into the sea.

According to Astro Awani, the incident happened at Kilometer 2.8 heading towards the mainland.

In a statement, Penang Maritime Director Maritime Captain Abd Razak Mohamed said that the Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Headquarters was alerted to this incident at about 4.50 pm.

The victim is believed to be from Bukit Mertajam.

Members of the public who have any information on incidents or cases of emergencies and accidents at sea can call the 24-hour MERS 999 emergency line or the Penang Maritime Operations Center at 04-2626146.

Recently in March, two press photographers – Ahmad Zhafaran Nasib from The Star and Masry Che Ani from theSun – rescued a woman from falling into the sea at the Penang Bridge.