Another RM21.1m allocated to fix slope damage in Batang Kali landslide site

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has set aside further allocations totalling RM21.1 million for slope rehabilitation works following the latest report on last month’s Batang Kali landslide.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, in a special statement issued today, said the additional allocation had been proposed by the Public Works Department (JKR).

He added that guidelines on commercial activities, as well as camping sites, will be jointly worked on by the state government and the local authorities to enhance safety in such locations.

On Dec 16, a massive landslide struck near the Father’s Organic Farm along Jalan Batang Kali-Genting, resulting in a section of a ravine measuring almost 300 metres long and 70 metres high crashing onto its campsite.

In another development, Amirudin said slope strengthening works in Phase 2 of Bukit Permai in Ampang, near here are being implemented pending an analysis full report by the Hulu Langat District and Land Office.

A landslide in Taman Bukit Permai 2, near here on March 2022 claimed four lives while another resident sustained light injuries.

Meanwhile, Amiruddin announced that the ‘Skim Mesra Usia Emas’ programme also entitled eligible recipients to apply for Festive Shopping Vouchers.

“Overall, the state government estimates that 82,400 recipients will benefit from the programme that allocates a total of RM16.8 million,” he said.

The shopping vouchers scheme has been implemented since 2012 in conjunction with three major festivities, namely Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Deepavali. -Bernama